Full E-book Be a Changemaker: How to Start Something That Matters For Online

* A Junior Library Guild selection* Winner of a Parents’ Choice Recommended Award* Winner of the SCBWI Crystal Kite Members’ Choice Award* A 2014 Cybils Award finalistWe’ve had the civil rights movement and the women’s movement?now it’s time for the youth movement.When Divine Bradley was seventeen, he just wanted a safe place to hang out away from gangs and violence, and Team Revolution was born. At age eleven, Jessica Markowitz learned that girls in Rwanda are often not allowed to attend school, and Richard’s Rwanda took shape. During his sophomore year of high school, Zach Steinfeld put his love of baking to good use and started the Baking for Breast Cancer Club.Gone are the days when kids were supposed to be “seen and not heard.” Today, youth everywhere are rising up, building new organizations, and creating the changes they want to see in their communities and around the world. Be a Changemaker gives readers the tools and confidence they need to affect real change. Readers will learn how to:- Research ideas- Build a strong and passionate team- Create a business plan- Enlist a savvy adult- Plan events- Work with the media- And more!Plus, profiles of youth-led social organizations show readers that it’s never too early to become a changemaker.