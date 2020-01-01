Flapper-Installation-Video



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

This Video from Wayne Carini’s Classic Car Collection uses Advantage Lifts that showcase the way to use a flapper on the Advantage Lift to enhance safety.

For more exciting videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel “Advantage Lifts” and press the bell Icon for latest updates.

Advantage lifts

WEBSITE: https://www.advantagelifts.com/

Also you can follow us on Social Media for more updates!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/advantage_l…

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AdvantageLifts/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/advantagelifts

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/adva…

Keep watching.