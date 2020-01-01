Fivio Foreign Assures He’s Fine After Shooting Reports..

CypriumNews

The Brooklyn rapper was previously rumored being shot outside of the Elleven45 lounge in Atlanta, Georgia as a Twitter user claimed ‘somebody shot Fivio Foreign down the street from where’ his/her sister lives. Aug 10, 2020  AceShowbiz – Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign thankfully is safe after it was reported that he was shot in Atlanta on Saturday, August 8. Amid the death scare, the rising star took to his social media accounts to update fans about his well-being, assuring them that he’s “fine.”   While Murda Beatz sparked speculation that Fivio might be dead with “RIP Fivio” post on Instagram Stories, Kenny Beats took to Twitter to say, “I just got word that Fivio is OK.” Hip-hop journalist Rob Markman also echoed the sentiment, tweeting, “Just got word that Fivio is good.”       Further assuring fans that Fivio was OK, fellow New York rapper Rah Swish posted on Instagram, “Fivio not shot or injured or was shot at. Had nothing to do with that situation.”   However, it was when …

