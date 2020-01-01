CypriumNews

First use of COVID-19 vaccine realistically possible in early 2021: WHO

WHO “코로나19 백신, 내년 초에나 실제 사용 가능할 것”

A WHO expert says that, while researchers are making good progress developing COVID-19 vaccines and a number of trials are underway, the first use of COVID-19 vaccine will not be ready until early 2021.
Speaking at a public event on social media, Mike Ryan, the head of WHO’s emergencies programme said… several vaccines are now in phase 3 trials and none had failed in terms of safety or immunity response.
But he added, it will be the first part of next year before we see vaccinations happen for real.
He added… the WHO is working to ensure everybody gets a fair access to the potential vaccine and help scale-up production capacity.

