Massive fire in the centre of Ajman, UAE. August 5th 2020.

A large fire has broken out in Ajman Market, United Arab Emirates (UAE) leading to the evacuation of a hospital close to the site, local news reports said on Wednesday.

The fire started at a market in the new industrial area of Ajman at around 6.30 pm local time (13:00GMT), News report.

Civil defence teams are tackling the blaze and thick plumes of black smoke could be seen rising to the sky in videos of it posted on social media.