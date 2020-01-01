CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Filming for personal social media also requires Finas licence, says Saifuddin

social media
by Anonymous
Filming-for-personal-social-media-also-requires-Finas-licence-says-Saifuddin

All filming requires a licence from the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) even for personal social media, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

Asked how this would affect people who use social media platforms, he said that all content creation is subject to regulations. The rule would affect those using Tik-Tok, Instagram, Youtube and others.

According to Finas’ website, to qualify for a film or video production licence, one must have a registered company (sendirian berhad), with RM50,000 paid-up capital.

Related posts

Rahasya (2020) Full Hindi Dubbed Movie | Upendra, Sruthi Hariharan

Anonymous

Sharingan | AMV.

Anonymous

WWE NXT 7-15-20 – 15th July 2020 Full Show Part 2 HD

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More