Filming for personal social media also requires Finas licence, says Saifuddin

All filming requires a licence from the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) even for personal social media, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

Asked how this would affect people who use social media platforms, he said that all content creation is subject to regulations. The rule would affect those using Tik-Tok, Instagram, Youtube and others.

According to Finas’ website, to qualify for a film or video production licence, one must have a registered company (sendirian berhad), with RM50,000 paid-up capital.