This video is a promo video song Dj IS SNG upcoming odia remix song ” Feel Karuchi “, Feel Karuchhi song from the odia romantic song ” Tu Mo Love Story 2 “,song sung by Human Sagar
– Feel Karuchhi Remix Dj IS SNG Promo Video | Human Sagar | Deptirekha | Odia Remix Song 2020
You are intreset odia remix song saubscribe my youtube channel.
Dj IS SNG Official Website : https://bit.ly/djissng
Music Avalable On …….
SoundCloud : https://bit.ly/3bYR9Ik
Audiomack : https://bit.ly/3aSJBXv
HearThis : https://bit.ly/3aTIzdM
Music Video Avalable On……
YouTube : https://bit.ly/34mlxJS
IGTV : https://bit.ly/2VcC0wk
Dailymotion :https://bit.ly/2y17r4x
———————————————————
Play Lists
Bengali Remix Song : https://bit.ly/2HxJl3M
Bhojpuri Remix Song : http://bit.ly/2uwEhsq
Bollywood Remix Song :https://bit.ly/2HPwskv
Nagpuri Remix Song : https://bit.ly/1sRdicI
Odia Remix Song : https://bit.ly/2M6iXm3
Punjabi Remix Song : https://bit.ly/2HUDqoo
Sambalpuri Remix Song :https://bit.ly/2JELYmP
Telugu Remix Song : http://bit.ly/2oAZqPp
———————————————————
More Update Subscribe Our YouTube Channel
Chaneel Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDQs…
Social Media ……..
Facebock Link: https://bit.ly/djissngfb
Twitter Link : https://bit.ly/djissngtwitter
Instagram Link: https://bit.ly/djissnginstagram
Pinterest : https://bit.ly/djissngpinterest
Linkdin : https://bit.ly/LinkdenDjISSNG
———————————————————
*******DISCLAIMER: ********
This Following Audio/Video is Strictly meant for Promotional Purpose.We Do not Wish to make any Commercial Use of this & Intended to Showcase the Creativity Of the Artist Involved.
*The original Copyright(s) is (are) Solely owned by the Companies/Original-Artist(s)/Record-label(s).All the contents are intended to Showcase the creativity of theArtist involved and is strictly done for promotional purpose.*
As per 3rd Section of Fair use guidelines Borrowing small bits of material from an original work is more likely to be considered fair use. Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use