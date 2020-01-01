CypriumNews

Feel Good today : इन बच्चों के कुश्ती के स्टाइल को देख आप दांतों तले उंगली दबा लेंगे |वनइंडिया हिंदी

by Anonymous
Extremely cute video is becoming viral on social media …. Whoever watched this video, they could not live without saying this video is cute ….. Let me tell you, actually this video is of the wrestler Bajrang Punia. Sharing the cute video, he wrote in the caption, ‘Our home’s youngest wrestler practicing wrestling

सोशल मीडिया पर बेहद बेहद ही क्यूट वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है….जिसने भी ये वीडियो देखा वो बिना इस वीडियो को क्यूट कहे बिना रह नहीं पाया है…..आपको बता दे दरअसल ये वीडियो पहलवान बजरंग पुनिया का है..उन्होने क्यूट वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा, ‘हमारे घर के नन्हे पहलवान कुश्ती का अभ्यास करते हुए

#FeelGoodtoday #wrestlingvideo #BajrangPunia

