Essay Exam Writing for the California Bar Exam Best Sellers Rank : #2

Based on the authors’ proven-effective methodology, Essay Exam Writing for the California Bar Exam contains everything bar exam candidates need to pass the essay portion of the California bar exam. This text combines instruction and practice in essay writing, fact analysis, and issue spotting, with a remarkably efficient review of substantive law, as well as time management tips and strategies for improving test performance.New to the Second Edition:Updates to the law (there have been some important changes to the law, particularly in Constitutional Law, Civil Procedure, Criminal Procedure and Business Assocations) Updated coverage to keep up on bar testing trends with expanded coverage on some topics that are now more frequently bar tested than they were at the time of the first edition Updated practice questions to include questions from the recent bar administrations Updated Issues Tested Matrices to include the past 5 years of bar examinations