CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Doctors Post Bikini Pics In Protest

social media
by Anonymous
Doctors-Post-Bikini-Pics-In-Protest

Medical professionals around the world are posting bikini selfies to protest a study that suggests the pics are “unprofessional.” The study, which appeared in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, suggested that patients may choose their hospital, doctor or medical facility based, in part, on how professional a doctor’s publicly available social media content appears. As a result, the hashtag #MedBikini started trending on Twitter as many female doctors posted their own bikini selfies in protest.

Related posts

New Latest Tik Tok Video For Areeka Haq / Areeka Haq New Tik Tok.

Anonymous

Death and Taxes ~ #JustToBeClear ~ #TurnAroundBit ~ Dr. Donna Thomas Rodgers

Anonymous

[Read] Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World–and Why Things Are Better Than You

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More