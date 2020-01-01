Doctors-Post-Bikini-Pics-In-Protest



Medical professionals around the world are posting bikini selfies to protest a study that suggests the pics are “unprofessional.” The study, which appeared in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, suggested that patients may choose their hospital, doctor or medical facility based, in part, on how professional a doctor’s publicly available social media content appears. As a result, the hashtag #MedBikini started trending on Twitter as many female doctors posted their own bikini selfies in protest.