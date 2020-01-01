CypriumNews

Dil Bechara – Official Trailer – Sushant Singh Rajput – Sanjana Sanghi – Mukesh Chhabra – AR Rahman

Based on the bestselling novel “The Fault in Our Stars” by author John Green, Dil Bechara is a story of Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story.
Both have a tragic twist to their lives. That was the start of exploring a funny, thrilling and tragic business of being alive and in love

Kizie and Manny embark on an, on and off, up and down, bitter and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called ‘life’.

Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny
Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie
Sahil Vaid as JP
Swastika Mukherjee as Mrs. Basu
Saswata Chatterjee as Mr.Basu
Directed by: Mukesh Chhabra
Produced by: Fox Star Studios
Music: A.R. Rahman
Adaptation by: Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta
Director of Photography : Setu
Editor: Aarif Sheikh
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Sound Design: Pritam Das
Production Designer: Amit Ray. Subrata Chakraborty
Costume Designer: Natascha Charak.Nikita Raheja Mohanty
Casting by: Saurabh Pal, Pankaj Naidu (Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company)
Choreography by: Farah Khan. Uma-Gaiti
Make-Up and Hair Design: Vikram Gaikwad
Re-Recording Mixer: Alok De
DI by: Prime Focus Limited
VFX by: Unifi Media

Trailer available on Hotstar- https://hotstar.onelink.me/rL9Z/DB

