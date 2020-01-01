Dil Bechara – Official Trailer – Sushant Singh Rajput – Sanjana Sanghi – Mukesh Chhabra – AR Rahman



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Based on the bestselling novel “The Fault in Our Stars” by author John Green, Dil Bechara is a story of Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story.

Both have a tragic twist to their lives. That was the start of exploring a funny, thrilling and tragic business of being alive and in love

Kizie and Manny embark on an, on and off, up and down, bitter and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called ‘life’.

Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny

Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie

Sahil Vaid as JP

Swastika Mukherjee as Mrs. Basu

Saswata Chatterjee as Mr.Basu

Directed by: Mukesh Chhabra

Produced by: Fox Star Studios

Music: A.R. Rahman

Adaptation by: Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta

Director of Photography : Setu

Editor: Aarif Sheikh

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Sound Design: Pritam Das

Production Designer: Amit Ray. Subrata Chakraborty

Costume Designer: Natascha Charak.Nikita Raheja Mohanty

Casting by: Saurabh Pal, Pankaj Naidu (Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company)

Choreography by: Farah Khan. Uma-Gaiti

Make-Up and Hair Design: Vikram Gaikwad

Re-Recording Mixer: Alok De

DI by: Prime Focus Limited

VFX by: Unifi Media

Trailer available on Hotstar- https://hotstar.onelink.me/rL9Z/DB

Also Subscribe To

FoxStarIndia: http://goo.gl/Y8HGhY

FoxStarSouth : http://goo.gl/AO8IsZ

Social Media Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/foxstarhindi

Twitter: https://twitter.com/foxstarhindi

Instagram: http://instagram.com/foxstarhindi

Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/foxstarhindi/

Dailymotion:

http://www.dailymotion.com/FoxStarHindi