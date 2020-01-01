CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Demi Lovato Feels Free of Her Demons Two Years After Drug Overdose

social media
by Anonymous
Demi-Lovato-Feels-Free-of-Her-Demons-Two-Years-After-Drug-Overdose

Demi Lovato Feels Free of Her Demons Two Years After Drug Overdose..
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChjDtGelMNkllI5S22oO_aA?sub_confirmation=1
The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer is celebrating her life on ‘miracle day’ in a heartwarming note, two years after she landed in hospital following a near-fatal drug overdose. Jul 26, 2020  AceShowbiz – Demi Lovato is having a great week – a day after announcing her engagement to fiance Max Ehrich, the singer is celebrating life two years after she was hospitalised following an accidental drug overdose.   The 27-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer recalled her “miracle day” in a note she posted on social media on Friday (24July20), two years to the day after her near-death drama.       “Today is my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one,” she wrote. “It represents how the Dr’s (doctors) at Cedar’s (sic) Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams.”   “Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible. And it’s not j …

Related posts

WWE NXT 7-15-20 – 15th July 2020 Full Show Part 1 HD

Anonymous

Hindi Dubbed Action Movie HD ¦ Full Length Dubbed Movie ¦ Hollywood Dubbed Adventures Movie

Anonymous

Stuff You Didn’t Know About Daniel Radcliffe

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More