Demi Lovato Feels Free of Her Demons Two Years After Drug Overdose..

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer is celebrating her life on ‘miracle day’ in a heartwarming note, two years after she landed in hospital following a near-fatal drug overdose. Jul 26, 2020 AceShowbiz – Demi Lovato is having a great week – a day after announcing her engagement to fiance Max Ehrich, the singer is celebrating life two years after she was hospitalised following an accidental drug overdose. The 27-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer recalled her “miracle day” in a note she posted on social media on Friday (24July20), two years to the day after her near-death drama. “Today is my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one,” she wrote. “It represents how the Dr’s (doctors) at Cedar’s (sic) Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams.” “Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible. And it’s not j …