DEEWANA | Akhil | Unplugged Cover by JaTin JanGir | Latst Punjabi Romantic Song 2020
Hey guys! This is the cover of one of Very beautiful song, Sung by ‘Akhil’ Paaji and i have put up lots of effort in this song to make u guys feel good and i hope u all will like it and if u like the video then Plzz SHARE and COMMENT
Thank u guys and keep supporting !!
Plzz Ignore little Background Noise Bcz it’s recorded by Mobile Phone So….. ❤
Cover Credits :-
Singer : Jatin Jangir
JJ
Original Credits :-
Title : DEEWANA
Singer : AKHIL
Music : DESI ROUTZ
Lyrics : MANINDER KAILEY
Label : Desi Music Factory
⬇ Join Me on Social Media ⬇
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/iJatinJangir
Facebook Id : https://www.facebook.com/iJatinJangir.JJ
Facebook Page : https://www.facebook.com/iJatinJangir
Twitter : https://twitter.com/iJatinJangir
Snapchat : https://www.snapchat.com/add/iJatinJangir
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for ‘fair use’ for purpose such as critisem, comment, teaching, scholarship, news reporting and research. For use in a use permitted copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing, Non-profit, educational and personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
#JatinJangir #Deewana #Akhil
Deewana Unplugged Cover by JaTin JanGir
Deewana Akhil Unplugged Cover Song
Deewana Akhil Cover
If u like Plzz Share and follow my Work
_________________________________________________