

Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Death Of Me Release In US 2 October 2020 VOD

When a vacationing couple wakes up with no memory of the night before, only to discover footage of Neil (Luke Hemsworth) seemingly murdering Christine (Maggie Q) right on camera. Faced with this horrific footage that defies all logic, they try to piece together what exactly happened the night before and wind up “snared in a web of mystery, black magic, and murder.

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman

Produced by

Lee Nelsen

David Tish

Charles Dorfman

Written by

Arli Margolis

James Morley III

David Tish

Starring

Maggie Q

Alex Essoe

Luke Hemsworth

Music by Mark Sayfritz

Cinematography Jose David Montero

Edited by Brian J. Smith

Production

companies

Media Finance Capital

Envision Media Arts

Samuel Marshall

Distributed by Saban Films

ABOUT CGI Short Movie:

CGI Short Movie is the channel that provide all CGI short movie in one place.

Want to get featured?

All CGI artists, studios or schools who would like their work featured or published on CGI Short Movie please apply below. We’re looking for short films, commercial spots etc.

For Everything CGI Short Movie

Youtube Channel http://tiny.cc/65frjz

[email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/cgi.shortmov…

Please support this channel

Click FOLLOW button, so you won’t miss any new uploaded video.

And the last don’t forget to LIKE & SHARE.

THANKS FOR WATCHING……..