Death Of Me Release In US 2 October 2020 VOD
When a vacationing couple wakes up with no memory of the night before, only to discover footage of Neil (Luke Hemsworth) seemingly murdering Christine (Maggie Q) right on camera. Faced with this horrific footage that defies all logic, they try to piece together what exactly happened the night before and wind up “snared in a web of mystery, black magic, and murder.
Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman
Produced by
Lee Nelsen
David Tish
Charles Dorfman
Written by
Arli Margolis
James Morley III
David Tish
Starring
Maggie Q
Alex Essoe
Luke Hemsworth
Music by Mark Sayfritz
Cinematography Jose David Montero
Edited by Brian J. Smith
Production
companies
Media Finance Capital
Envision Media Arts
Samuel Marshall
Distributed by Saban Films
