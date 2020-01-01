Dave Annable and Odette Yustman Go Public With Reconciliation 10 Months After Split..



The couple, who wed in October 2010, but announced their separation nine years later, shares a photo of them lip-locking on their respective social media pages. Aug 4, 2020 AceShowbiz – Dave Annable and Odette Yustman are giving their marriage another go, 10 months after announcing their split. The actors, who wed in October, 2010, announced last October (19) that they’d ended their relationship, saying in a statement at the time that they were committed to co-parenting their three-year-old daughter Charlie. But it appears the Hollywood couple have had a change of heart, judging by a picture they shared on Instagram on Monday, August 3. “2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables,” they both captioned the snap of themselves kissing as they posted it on their respective Instagram pages. Among those responding to the picture was singer Ashlee Simpson, who commented with a string of red heart emojis. “I could not love this more,” Jamie-Lynn Sigler remarked. Both …