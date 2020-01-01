CypriumNews

Cuties Release 9 September 2020 Netflix Only

Cuties Release 9 September 2020 Netflix Only
Amy, an 11-year-old girl, joins a group of dancers named “the cuties” at school, and rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity – upsetting her mother and her values in the process.
Director: Maïmouna Doucouré
Writer: Maïmouna Doucouré
Stars: Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi-Azouni, Esther Gohourou

