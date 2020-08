Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Pineapple is trending among crafters; it is the most popular icon this summer. Since it’s perpetual summer for us in Malaysia, we have good reasons to invite this cheerful and auspicious fruit into our lives.

With Mid-Autumn festival just around the corner, we decided to start off our pineapple obsession with a cute lantern. Make an entire fruit-themed gang-o-lanterns, if you please.

DIY pineapple lantern

Skill level: Easy

Time required: 30 mins