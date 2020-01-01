CypriumNews

Coronavirus India Update: रिकॉर्ड कोरोना केसों के बीच आई ये गुड न्यूज़ | वनइंडिया हिंदी

Holding out hope amid rising Covid-19 cases, the all-India positivity rate, total confirmed cases per 100 tests, measured over a 14-day period, showed a declining trend for three consecutive fortnights — from a high of 11.23% between July 15-28 to 8.84% during August 1-14 and now at 7.87% (between August 14-27) though states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh remain worries.Watch video,

देश में कोरोना के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं लेकिन इस बीच एक उम्मीद भी लगातार बनी हुई है. उम्मीद इसलिए है क्योंकि हर 100 टेस्‍ट्स पर कन्‍फर्म केसेज के आंकड़े यानी पॉजिटिविटी रेट पिछले करीब डेढ़ महीने से लगातार घट रहा है. यानी कन्फर्म केसिस की संख्या कम हो रही है. हर 14 दिन पर मापी जाने वाली ये दर भारत में 15 जुलाई से 28 जुलाई के बीच जहां 11.23% थी, वहीं 14 अगस्‍त-27 अगस्‍त के बीच ये 8.84% रह गई है. हालांकि महाराष्‍ट्र, आंध्र प्रदेश, कर्नाटक, छत्‍तीसगढ़ और पश्चिम बंगाल के हालात चिंताजनक बने हुए हैं.

