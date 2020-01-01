CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

CORONA WALI RAKHI | MAKE COMEDY JOKE | MCJ | MAKE JOKE OF | MJO | KANPURIYA JOKES

Trending Videos
by Anonymous
CORONA-WALI-RAKHI-MAKE-COMEDY-JOKE-MCJ-MAKE-JOKE-OF-MJO-KANPURIYA-JOKES

FUNNY OFFICE MEETING | PART 1 | MAKE COMEDY JOKE | MCJ

Hello guyz,
welcome to Make Comedy Joke everything that in trends,
This channel doesn’t have a team,this is just an effort of a 19 year old boy SHOBHIT MISHRA. This channel contains videos that make you laugh without any kind of abusive language as others do,whatever i did it is just in limit. I want to deliver as much
comedy as I can.

LINK OF OFFICE MEETING PART 2:
https://youtu.be/UEbfBaCbhsI

———————————————————————
follow me on instagram-

https://instagram.com/makecomedyjoke?igshid=hedi8licebfu

like our facebook page-

https://m.facebook.com/Make-Comedy-Joke-102095604855413/?ref=bookmarks

follow me on twitter

https://mobile.twitter.com/make_comedy

join our facebook group-

https://m.facebook.com/groups/538827810147949/?ref=group_browse

follow us on sharechat-

https://b.sharechat.com/16HvIcfO06

you can contact me on instagram,facebook or twitter for any queries and suggestions.
Support us .

thank u!

#makecomedyjoke
#mcj
#shobhitmishra
#officemeeting

——————————————————————

Queries solved in this video :

make comedy joke | Shobhit Mishra | shobhit | Mishra | comedy | make | joke | comedy jokes | mcj | mcj videos | kanpuriya comedy | bakaiti videos | desi comedy videos | kanpuriya jokes | kanpuriya comedy | topa comedy | topa videos | Awadhi comedy videos | bakaiti comedy |
office | office meeting | angry boss | funny office meeting | funny meeting | topa video new
———————————————————————-
sound effects from :

http://audionautix.com

NOTE :: THIS VIDEO IS ONLY FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSE.

Related posts

Abe is still looking for Aaliyah | A Soldier’s Heart

Anonymous

Total Lockdown In Glasgow | Covid19 Impacting Scotland | Scotistani | Anila | Faraz

Anonymous

Twitter flags Trump | Bad Bunny break records | News on cinema & streaming | re.brevis news Ep. 07

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More