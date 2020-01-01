Coming For You ft NEFFEX [DJ MIX ] [ MP3 MUSIC ] [ WATCH MUZIC REMIX ]
#COMINGFORYOU #NEFFEX #WATCHMUZIC
Lyrics:
I recall the past real vaguely
I remember everything they’d say
maybe thought that I was crazy
thinking that one day they’d see my name
loved being a loner
always moving closer
knew exactly what I wanted to have
fear of growing older
chip all on my shoulder
told myself I’m never looking back
pre:
and now I’m cold and dissonant
Im losing my innocence
and you don’t know my intent
and now you better back down cuz I’m coming for you! x4
verse 2:
I’m sick of feeling like I’m no one lately
I’m sick of always living in the past
I’m sick of feeling like I just keep chasing
but that I’ll never be that fast
just leave me alone
I’ll do it on my own
and I will let them know when the lights shine bright
look pale as a ghost
to all those opposed
I’m coming here to show how to live life right
and now I’m
cold and dissonant
Im losing my innocence
and you don’t know my intent
and now you better back down cuz I’m coming for you! x4