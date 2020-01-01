

Coming For You ft NEFFEX [DJ MIX ] [ MP3 MUSIC ] [ WATCH MUZIC REMIX ]

Lyrics:

I recall the past real vaguely

I remember everything they’d say

maybe thought that I was crazy

thinking that one day they’d see my name

loved being a loner

always moving closer

knew exactly what I wanted to have

fear of growing older

chip all on my shoulder

told myself I’m never looking back

pre:

and now I’m cold and dissonant

Im losing my innocence

and you don’t know my intent

and now you better back down cuz I’m coming for you! x4

verse 2:

I’m sick of feeling like I’m no one lately

I’m sick of always living in the past

I’m sick of feeling like I just keep chasing

but that I’ll never be that fast

just leave me alone

I’ll do it on my own

and I will let them know when the lights shine bright

look pale as a ghost

to all those opposed

I’m coming here to show how to live life right

and now I’m

cold and dissonant

Im losing my innocence

and you don’t know my intent

and now you better back down cuz I’m coming for you! x4