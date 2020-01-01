CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Chopping Down Trees Not Allowed • WURM ONLINE Gameplay (Hour 2 Highlight)

Social Media
by Anonymous
8ab64ee1ec8ea1b85f2e8274bfddd085

#NowPlaying WURM ONLINE and, in this #WurmOnline #Gameplay, started a New Character and went through the New and Improved Tutorial. My character started in Harmony Bay and I still don’t freaking know what to do in this game. LOL!

Chopping Trees Not Allowed. The very first item in the First Steps was to chop down old trees. So, I equipped my hachet, got closed to a tree and tried to chop it down but it failed. A message appeared saying I was not allowed to chop down the tree.

Thank you for watching! Your help and support is appreciated, please try using WTFast for FREE (http://bit.ly/trywtfast) or try out Twitch Prime for FREE (http://bit.ly/trytwitchprime).

OTHER WAYS TO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL

• Streamlabs (https://streamlabs.com/kabalyeroph)
• SubscribeStar (https://www.subscribestar.com/kabalyero)

Thank you for your support!

BLOGS & SOCIAL MEDIA

Minds (http://www.minds.com/kabalyero)
Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/kabalyero)
Blog (http://www.kabalyero.info)

MY COMPUTER

• CPU → AMD Phenom II X6 1055T
• GPU → NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050
• RAM → 16 GB

MUSIC

Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

FTC DISCLOSURE

This post or video contains affiliate links, which means I may receive a commission for purchases made through my links.

Related posts

Garmin Hit With Ransomware Attack; Fox Sports Creates Virtual MLB Fans | Digital Trends Live 7.24.20

Anonymous

More 82 tested positive for coronavirus in Vadodara, 3 died – Tv9GujaratiNews

Anonymous

My Love | Part-1 | Web Series | Hindi | suspense web series | MSH

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More