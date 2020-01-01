China-bans-cell-phones-after-moldy-corn-video-emerges



China has banned staff in one region working on maintaining the country’s strategic grain stockpile from carrying mobile phones after images surfaced allegedly showing some of the country’s supplies are rotten. The images which were published on Chinese social media platform Weibo appeared to show that a large portion of the grain in view was mouldy, and contaminated with dirt and other matter. The footage was reportedly shot at a storage unit run by Sinograin in the northern province of Heilongjiang. Sinograin, which is the China Grain Reserves Cooperative, is a state-owned company reportedly controlling massive stockpiles of grain and recently it has been importing large amounts of grain from the United States.