CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

China bans cell phones after moldy corn video emerges

Social Media
by Anonymous
China-bans-cell-phones-after-moldy-corn-video-emerges

China has banned staff in one region working on maintaining the country’s strategic grain stockpile from carrying mobile phones after images surfaced allegedly showing some of the country’s supplies are rotten. The images which were published on Chinese social media platform Weibo appeared to show that a large portion of the grain in view was mouldy, and contaminated with dirt and other matter. The footage was reportedly shot at a storage unit run by Sinograin in the northern province of Heilongjiang. Sinograin, which is the China Grain Reserves Cooperative, is a state-owned company reportedly controlling massive stockpiles of grain and recently it has been importing large amounts of grain from the United States.

Related posts

A video of a hiker taking selfie with a black bear goes viral on social media | Oneindia News

Anonymous

Pyar ka name Hindi status love

Anonymous

Trump defends pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More