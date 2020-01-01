Welcome to the Programming Eye YouTube Channel Trailer.
00:01 Do you want to learn Programming Languages and want to be future’s best Programmer and Developer.
00:11 The team of Programming Eye will help you to learn.
SQL
Complete Microsoft Office.
C Programming Language.
Java Programming Language.
Unity 3D
Android Studio
Python High-level Programming language
C++ Programming Language
C Sharp Programming Language
WordPress
Sass Programming Language
Less Programming Language
Flutter
Node.js
JQuery
Microsoft Visual Basic
PHP
Graphic Design with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and CorelDraw
SEO
Web Development, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and JS Framework
Android App Development
and many more.
Share us to help building future.
For the learning of all courses and for daily updates make sure to join our YouTube channel through the Subscription Programming Eye and click
the bell icon for our upcoming new videos and further information.
Subscribe our YouTube Channel and Like, Comment and Share our videos
https://bit.ly/2B77Q79
Meet us on Social Media
Facebook Page:- https://bit.ly/2TSnVEn
Twitter:- https://bit.ly/3cfpqmk
Instagram:- https://bit.ly/2XdRu5d
Linkedin:- https://bit.ly/2XeUEWr
Patreon:- https://bit.ly/2XOuJ7k
Reddit:- https://bit.ly/2TR8Zq5
Facebook Group:- https://bit.ly/3gyB1Al
#ProgrammingEye
#YasirYousufunnar
#YasirYousuf
#Yasir
#Yasir_Yousif_unnar
#YasirYousifunar
#YasirYousif
#Yasir_Yousif_unar
#YouTube#ChannelTrailer#OfficialTrailer