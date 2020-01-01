CypriumNews

Chandrashekhar Azad was a Jainudhari Brahmin, what is wrong in it?

Pandit Suresh Mishra, who is associated with the Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, said, Pandit Chandrashekhar Azad was a Jainudhari Brahmin, no one should object to this saying. If Manoj ji wrote Chandrasekhar Azad on social media as Janeudhari, then what is wrong with it? He is honorable for our country.
