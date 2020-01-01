Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Calls #FreeBritney Movement ‘a Joke’, Denies Stealing From Her..



In a new interview, the 68-year-old also addresses rumors that he steals from the 38-year-old ‘Oops.. I Did It Again’ hitmaker, adding that ‘I love my daughter. I love all my kids.’ Aug 3, 2020 AceShowbiz – Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been the talk of the town with many trending #FreeBritney on social media to advocate for the singer to be set free from her father Jamie Spears. Now, Jamie has addressed the movement as he talks about his relationship with his singer daughter. “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything,” Jamie told New York Post published Saturday, August 1. He also called the #FreeBritney movement “a joke.” The 68-year-old said, “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.” Addressing rumors that he stole from his daughter, “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the …