Britney Spears | Before & After 2020 | Celebrity Transformation #FreeBritney

Pop princess Britney Spears has been keeping us entertained with her dancing videos on Instagram and TikTok throughout the global lockdown, but her chaotic energy has worried some of her fans. The #FreeBritney movement has been trending on social media and the conservatorship Britney’s been under for the last 12 years is also being talked about. Over the years, Britney has also reinvented herself and her looks more than once, and today we’re going to be looking at the singer’s overall transformation.

