Bollywood-superstars-exposes-nepotism-FINAL

In this video Bollywood superstar expose Bollywood nepotism and how they are also becoming a victim of this evil politics.

Superstars like Govinda, Sonu Nigam, Shakti Kapoor, Sunil Pal, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Payal Rohatgi and many more have accepted gracefully that Bollywood nepotism does exist and it’s very difficult for a newcomer to find a break in Bollywood as star kids are on the top priority of the leading production houses.

Thus people like Sushant Singh Rajput are not welcomed and accepted gracefully and thus slowly depression sneaks in. After full exploitation of new comers they are thrown out of the industry and they feel that they are not welcomed into the Bollywood fraternity.

