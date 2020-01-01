CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Bollywood scandals and affairs – Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar to Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt

Social Media
by Anonymous
Bollywood-scandals-and-affairs-Rajesh-Khanna-Dilip-Kumar-to-Pooja-Bhatt-Mahesh-Bhatt

The entertainment industry is also marred by scandals, untoward accusations, and love triangles as presented by the media and the famous legendary stars whom everybody loved and looked upto are also not spared. The Amitabh-Rekha affair which will live on for long time as on of the most talked about affair among Bollywood actors. The affairs and tiffs between stars concerning their women of interest like Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi. Stories of womanising stars, filmy event in real life as presented by the media on TV. Infidelity and the affairs of married actors like Dilip Kumar. Flings and dating history of Bollywood director Pooja Bhatt and the list of her alleged boyfriends. This footage is part of the broadcast stock footage archive of Wilderness Films India Ltd., the largest HD and 4K collection from South Asia. The collection comprises of 150, 000+ hours of high quality broadcast imagery, mostly shot on 4K, 200 fps slow motion and Full HD. Write to us for licensing this footage on a broadcast format, for use in your production! We are happy to be commissioned to film for you or else provide you with broadcast crewing and production solutions across South Asia. We pride ourselves in bringing the best of India and South Asia to the world… Please subscribe to our channel wildfilmsindia on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCixvwLpO_pk4uVOkkkqP3Mw?sub_confirmation=1 and The Best of India at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfxdSa8WGHe8nVyOm-oqWmQ for a steady stream of videos from across India. Also, visit and enjoy your journey across India at www.clipahoy.com , India’s first video-based social networking experience. Reach us at rupindang [at] gmail [dot] com and [email protected] To SUBSCRIBE click the below link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCixvwLpO_pk4uVOkkkqP3Mw?sub_confirmation=1 and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfxdSa8WGHe8nVyOm-oqWmQ Like & Follow Us on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WildernessFilmsIndiaLimited Website: https://wildfilmsindia.com/ #WildFilmsIndia #WildernessFilmsIndia #BroadcastStockFootage

Related posts

Ghost in Cell: PIE IN THE SKY (First Bank Robbery) Episode 07 Hindi Animation Series

Anonymous

WONDERFUL GREENLAND – LAND OF ICE 4K

Anonymous

CAMERA CẬN CẢNH | Xôn Xao Với Những Vụ Tai Nạn Cướp Đi Sinh Mạng Trong Gang Tấc

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More