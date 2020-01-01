Bihar Flood: बाढ़ प्रभावित लोगों में आक्रोश, अधिकारी और मुखिया को बनाया बंधक | वनइंडिया हिंदी



The District Welfare Officer and the headman were taken hostage by the flood affected people of Shivri village of Karna Kudariya Panchayat of Mashark police station area of ​​the district. The administration became paralyzed in front of the hostages. Flood-stricken villagers in Sinsai Siuri village started a ruckus by reaching the flood camp which opened at Golambar crossroads, and forcibly captured the District Welfare Officer Kaushal Kishore Paswan and the chief representative of Karna Kudariya Panchayat Harishankar Sharma.

जिले के मशरक थाना क्षेत्र के कर्ण कुदरिया पंचायत के शिवरी गांव के बाढ़ प्रभावित लोगों ने जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी और मुखिया को लोगों ने बंधक बना लिया। बंधक बनाए लोगों के आगे प्रशासन पंगु बन गया। सिंसई सिउरी गांव में बाढ़ से त्रस्त गांव वालों ने गोलम्बर चौराहे पर खुलें बाढ़ शिविर में पहुंच कर हंगामा करने लगे और वहां उपस्थित जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी कौशल किशोर पासवान और कर्ण कुदरिया पंचायत के मुखिया प्रतिनिधि हरिशंकर शर्मा को जबरन कब्जे में लेकर मारपीट की

#BiharFlood #FloodsBihar #NDRF