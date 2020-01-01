

Benjamin Keough’s Girlfriend Shares Heartbreaking Tribute a Week After His Suicide..

Posting a series of pictures of them together on her social media account, Diana Pinto describes the grandson of Elvis Presley as ‘the most beautiful boy I have ever seen.’ Jul 21, 2020 AceShowbiz – Benjamin Keough’s girlfriend has broken her silence after his tragic suicide by paying a heartbreaking tribute to “the most beautiful boy I have ever seen.” The 27-year-old son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley took his own life on July 12, reportedly at a party for girlfriend Diana Pinto and brother-in-law Ben Smith-Petersen’s joint birthdays. And on Monday, a week after his passing, Pinto shared a series of pictures of herself and Keough on her Instagram page as she remembered the man he was. “You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room. You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk. I promise to always honour you on Fancy Fridays.” “Your laugh is heard all over the world no …