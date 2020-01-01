CypriumNews

Balika Vadhu में जगिया बने Avinash Mukherjee ने खरीदी अपने सपनों की गाड़ी | Boldsky

Years have passed for the serial Balika Vadhu, but every character played in that serial is still fresh in the minds of the people. One such character was that of Jagia, who was played by Avinash Mukherjee in the best style. Avinash has not only grown up but has also become a very successful actor. He has shared a new post on social media. Through the post, Avinash has told that he has bought his dream car.

सीरियल बालिका वधू को खत्म हुए सालों बीत गए हैं, लेकिन उस सीरियल में निभाया गया हर किरदार आज भी लोगों के मन में ताजा है. ऐसा ही एक किरदार था जगिया का जो अविनाश मुखर्जी ने बेहतरीन अंदाज में निभाया था | अविनाश ना सिर्फ बड़े हो गए हैं बल्कि काफी सफल एक्टर भी बन गए हैं. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर एक नई पोस्ट शेयर की है. पोस्ट के जरिए अविनाश ने बताया है कि उन्होंने अपनी सपनों की गाड़ी खरीद ली है.

