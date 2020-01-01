Azealia Banks Sparks Concern Over Her Mental Health After Having a ‘Britney Spears Moment’



Likening her decision to shave her head bald to the pop singer’s 2007 meltdown, the ‘212’ raptress says, ‘I’m gonna shave my head b***h, just to feel fresh again.’ Aug 3, 2020 AceShowbiz – Azealia Banks has once again made jaws drop with her antics on social media. On Saturday, August 1, the 29-year-old rapper took to Instagram Stories to share a series of clips showing her shaving her own head completely bald. Likening it to Britney Spears’ 2007 meltdown in which the pop star infamously shaved off her hair, the “212” spitter jokingly declared, “I’m about to have my Britney Spears moment. I feel like Britney b***h on some 2007 s**t.” She added, “I’m going to shave my head, b***h, just to feel fresh again.” The 29-year-old star said she was inspired to go hair-free as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and because of health concerns related to using hair relaxers. “The way these coronavirus cases are going around, I’m very scared to have someone take care of my …