Ayo-And-Teo-Dance-Duo

https://dai.ly/x7vusvd – Ayleo and Mateo Bowles, Better known as Ayo & Teo are a duo of dancers and musicians from Ann Arbor Michigan. They have appeared in music videos for Usher’s “No Limit” and Chris Brown’s “Party”. Their song “Rolex” peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100. – . Wikipedia

Origin: Ypsilanti, MI (2016)

Born: October 30, 1996 (age 23) (Ayo); August 29, 1999 (age 20) (Teo)

Members: Mateo Bowles, Ayo

Record labels: Columbia Records, Zone 4

Nominations: Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Musical YouTube Creator, Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Dance Trend

Songs

Better Off Alone

Better Off Alone · 2017

In Reverse

In Reverse · 2016

Ay3

Ay3 · 2018

Why do Ayo and Teo wear masks?

Following the release of their hit track “Rolex,” the duo were asked by a fan why they scrunch up their faces when they dance. As a result of this Ayo & Teo have started wearing face masks as a way to protect themselves onstage, saying that “the masks are a part of [them].”Jul 14, 2017

Are Ayo and Teo related?

Yeung. American sibling duo Ayo & Teo scored a viral hit in 2017 with their single “Rolex.” Born Ayleo and Mateo Bowles in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the pair grew up with the sounds of Michael Jackson, Usher, Missy Elliot, and Chris Brown.

What is Ayo?

The Meaning of AYO

AYO means “Hey, You” So now you know – AYO means “Hey, You” – don’t thank us.

What are Ayo and Teo masks called?

“Our masks are about to be as dope as the BAPE masks,” Ayo says confidently. The brand is called WAY, an acronym for We Are Young, and will feature a range of hoodies, denim, masks and tees to start.Jun 13, 2017

Who invented the reverse dance?

The ‘reverse’ was created by dancer Mateo Bowles, who Pogba tagged in his video.Dec 18, 2016

How much is Ayo and Teo worth?

Ayo & Teo net worth: Ayo & Teo are American dancers and social media personalities who have a net worth of $2 million. Ayo & Teo is a duo consisting of brothers Ayleo Bowles and Mateo Bowles.

What shoes do Ayo and Teo wear?

Retro Jordans 1 to 17 are their sneakers of choice, given the model’s hard-toe base and generous ankle support. As professional dancers, their clothing is restricted to what they can sweat in, and so, they rely on eccentric details to make their outfits pop.Feb 27, 2018

Why do Ayo and Teo wear their pants backwards?

They said in interviews that the reason why they wear their pants backwards was because their brother punished them when they were younger by making them wear their pants that way, and it had stuck with them.

