CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

ARREGLA TODO CON FIDEOS INSTANTÁNEOS | IMPRESIONANTE, TIENES QUE VERLO..!!!

Social Media
by Anonymous
59ff3f5fe7e5ba6f0972f2bd1ce2de9a

#Tendencias

Hola a todos, espero que estén Super-Bien…

Aquí les presentamos videos cortos para que pases un momento agradable…

Suscríbete para que estés al tanto de todas nuestras subidas…
──────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Suscribete a nuestro Canal Principal
►►Kusonguita: https://bit.ly/2klTt79

Suscribete a nuestros Canales Secundarios
►►Más INFO.: https://bit.ly/2kNNXdt
►►Execute 360: https://bit.ly/2kBqfRX
►►AnimetriX: https://bit.ly/2kgMkVu
►►El mundo de Kerr: https://bit.ly/2kOurxF
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Redes Sociales; para que te mantengas informado de todas nuestras locuras…
✔️Facebook: https://goo.gl/XjOwhk
✔️Twitter: https://goo.gl/pn9s83
──────────────────────────────────────────────────────

★ DISCLAIMER ★ I do not own the anime, music, artwork or the lyrics. All rights reserved to their respective owners!!! This video is not meant to infringe any of the copyrights. This is for promote.

★ Copyright Disclaimer ★
Title 17, US Code (Sections 107-118 of the copyright law, Act 1976):
All media in this video is used for purpose of review & commentary under terms of fair use. All footage, & images used belong to their respective companies.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
──────────────────────────────────────────────────────

►► Gracias por Leer la Descripción, ¡¡¡¡¡¡…Yupiiiii…!!!!!!

Related posts

10 Richest Drug Dealers Of All Time

Anonymous

10 Fashion Industry Creatives Share the Stylish Pieces That Keep Them Smiling

Anonymous

บางกอก City เลขที่ 36 | ปักกิ่งเปิดใช้งาน แล็บพองลมตรวจโควิด-19 | 25 มิ.ย. 63 (2/3)

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More