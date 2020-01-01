Are you a first time voter worried by the climate crisis We’re looking – Daily 24h TV



This September, the Guardian is teaming up with Covering Climate Now and some of the world’s leading news organizations to highlight the issue of climate change in the 2020 elections with a first-time voter takeover. The aim is to amplify the voices of a generation of Americans whose lives will be profoundly shaped by the climate crisis – and highlight what’s at stake in the election for young voters. If you’re between 18 and 22, and are voting in the presidential elections for the first time in November, we want to hear from you. We are inviting first-time voters to apply to be guest editors of Guardian US for a day – and help oversee a special digital issue on the climate crisis. We will choose between six and 10 young voters to edit the Guardian US’s climate coverage on 21 September, the day that kicks off this year’s climate week. Guest editors will work closely with Guardian journalists in advance of the day to choose and assign stories for the site, including news and feature pieces, photography, video projects, high-profile interviews and social media content. You don’t need any special journalism expertise to apply, just lots of creative ideas and an interest in telling stories about the climate crisis. The time commitment will likely involve two or three digital planning meetings with Guardian journalists in late August and September, and some independent work in between sessions. If you have any questions, please email Noa Yachot, membership editor for the Guardian US, at [email protected] If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.

