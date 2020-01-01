CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Archer included in England squad for final test

social media
by Anonymous
Archer-included-in-England-squad-for-final-test

(Reuters) – Jofra Archer has been included in England’s 14-man squad for the third and deciding test against West Indies, which starts at Old Trafford on Friday. The 25-year-old fast bowler had been expected to feature in the second test but was dropped after he breached the bio-secure bubble — in place to shield players from COVID-19 — by visiting his home after the first match in Southampton had ended.  His participation in the third test had also been in doubt as he admitted that was struggling mentally after being racially abused on social media for having to spend five days in isolation as a result of stepping out of the bio-secure environment.  But England selected him on Thursday, signalling the possibility of continuing with the rotation of the bowlers. The series against West Indies, which is tied at 1-1, will be followed by three tests against Pakistan. England lost the first test but won the second by 113 runs. Squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom …

Related posts

Kerim Yağcı – Hastane Önünde İncir Ağacı

Anonymous

Viral pak tour to hunza, deosai, babusartop & chilas must watch in 3 minutes

Anonymous

Heavy rain causes severe waterlogging in Delhi, one dead

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More