Ankita-Lokhande-Share-Her-Gratitude-As-Centre-Agrees-To-Conduct-CBI-Inquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande is happy about the Centre agreeing to a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sharing a picture on social media, which reads, “The moment we’ve waited for has finally arrived.” On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Union of India has in principle accepted the recommendation by Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case. Recently, Ankita had shared another cryptic post on social media. The actress had posted an image that read, “Truth Wins”, on her social media accounts without mentioning anything else. The post came a day after an FIR was filed against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by the family of the late actor.