An Old Lady Release In Korea 20 August 2020

Hyo-jeong, a 69-year-old woman, is raped by a male nurse aide. But few people, including the police, are willing to believe her words. Most people question whether that handsome young man really would have done so. The male nurse aide claims that it was a consensual sexual relationship. Only Dong-in, who loves Hyo-jeong dearly, is going to free her from her injustice.

Starring: Ye Soo-Jung (예수정), Ki Joo-Bong (기주봉), Kim Jun-Kyung (김준경), Kim Joong-Ki (김중기), Kim Tae-Hoon (김태훈), Jang Sung-Yoon (장성윤), and Shin Hyun-Jong (신현종)

