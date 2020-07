Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

The original video garnered over 10 million views in 3 hours before Facebook deleted it. YouTube and Twitter have also been censoring the video.

A live video went viral of a press conference of front line doctors in Washington DC detailing their first hand testimony of successfully treating hundreds of patients with COVID19 using hydroxychloroquine, zinc and Zithromax.

The video has been trending on various social media platforms

despite efforts by big tech to remove it.