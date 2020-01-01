Amar Singh Died : अमर सिंह को Amitabh Bachchan ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, शेयर की तस्वीर | वनइंडिया हिंदी



Amar Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party leader, died on Saturday at the age of 64. He was ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. After the death of Amir Singh, tribute is being paid to him from all sides. Amitabh Bachchan, who was once close to Amar Singh, has also paid tribute to Amar Singh in his style. Amitabh has shared a picture on social media. Although he has not written anything with it. But users feel that this post is for Amar Singh, bowing Amitabh’s head.

राज्य सभा सदस्य और समाजवादी पार्टी के पूर्व नेता अमर सिंह का शनिवार को 64 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया. वो लंबे समय से बीमार थे और सिंगापुर के एक अस्पताल में उनका इलाज चल रहा था. अमिर सिंह के निधन के बाद उन्हें हर तरफ से श्रद्धांजलि दी जा रही हैं. एक जमाने में अमर सिंह के करीबी रहे अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी अपने अंदाज में अमर सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि दी है. अमिताभ ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक तस्वीर शेयर की है. हालांकि उन्होंने इसके साथ कुछ लिखा नहीं है. लेकिन यूजर्स को लग रहा है अमिताभ का सिर झुकाए हुए ये पोस्ट अमर सिंह के लिए ही है.

#AmarSinghDied #AmitabhBachchan