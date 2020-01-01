CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Amar Singh Died : अमर सिंह को Amitabh Bachchan ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, शेयर की तस्वीर | वनइंडिया हिंदी

Social Media
by Anonymous
373ca23705b5a02d6aa54a26fc1937bf

Amar Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party leader, died on Saturday at the age of 64. He was ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. After the death of Amir Singh, tribute is being paid to him from all sides. Amitabh Bachchan, who was once close to Amar Singh, has also paid tribute to Amar Singh in his style. Amitabh has shared a picture on social media. Although he has not written anything with it. But users feel that this post is for Amar Singh, bowing Amitabh’s head.

राज्य सभा सदस्य और समाजवादी पार्टी के पूर्व नेता अमर सिंह का शनिवार को 64 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया. वो लंबे समय से बीमार थे और सिंगापुर के एक अस्पताल में उनका इलाज चल रहा था. अमिर सिंह के निधन के बाद उन्हें हर तरफ से श्रद्धांजलि दी जा रही हैं. एक जमाने में अमर सिंह के करीबी रहे अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी अपने अंदाज में अमर सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि दी है. अमिताभ ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक तस्वीर शेयर की है. हालांकि उन्होंने इसके साथ कुछ लिखा नहीं है. लेकिन यूजर्स को लग रहा है अमिताभ का सिर झुकाए हुए ये पोस्ट अमर सिंह के लिए ही है.

#AmarSinghDied #AmitabhBachchan

Related posts

"He has a lot of courage, I'm very pleased with him." – Mikel Arteta praises Bukayo Saka after win

Anonymous

Kim Kardashian West Rules On The Best And Worst Trends Of The Season Kim’s Kourt Harper’s BAZAAR

Anonymous

Doğuş – Yara Bere (Official Video)

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More