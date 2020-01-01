CypriumNews

About For Books Your Rights in the Workplace: An Employee’s Guide to Fair Treatment Complete

by Anonymous
About-For-Books-Your-Rights-in-the-Workplace-An-Employees-Guide-to-Fair-Treatment-Complete

Employees: Learn your rights! Your Rights in the Workplace is an invaluable reference for every employee. Whether you have questions about your paycheck, discrimination, layoffs, or benefits, you’ll find answers here.Get the facts on:drug and other workplace testingsexual harassmentwrongful terminationwages and overtimesex, race, age, and disability discriminationfamily and medical leaveon-the-job safety and healthhealth insurance and retirement plans, andunemployment, disability, and workers’ compensation insurance.Your Rights in the Workplace also contains nearly 20 charts on state-specific employment laws, including those on equal pay, use of criminal records, paid sick leave, social media passwords, medical and recreational marijuana, and more.

