About For Books Language Disorders from Infancy Through Adolescence: Listening, Speaking,

Spanning the entire childhood developmental period, Language Disorders from Infancy Through Adolescence, 5th Edition is the go-to text for learning how to properly assess childhood language disorders and provide appropriate treatment. The most comprehensive title available on childhood language disorders, it uses a descriptive-developmental approach to present basic concepts and vocabulary, an overview of key issues and controversies, the scope of communicative difficulties that make up child language disorders, and information on how language pathologists approach the assessment and intervention processes. This new edition also features significant updates in research, trends, social skills assessment, and instruction best practices.Clinical application focus featuring case studies, clinical vignettes, and suggested projects helps you apply concepts to professional practice.UNIQUE! Practice exercises with sample transcripts allow you to apply different methods of analysis.UNIQUE! Helpful study guides at the end of each chapter help you review and apply what you have learned.Highly regarded lead author who is an expert in language disorders in children provides authoritative guidance on the diagnosis and management of pediatric language disorders.More than 230 tables and boxes summarize important information such as dialogue examples, sample assessment plans, assessment and intervention principles, activities, and sample transcripts.Student/Professional Resources on Evolve include an image bank, video clips, and references linked to PubMed. NEW! Common core standards for language arts incorporated into the preschool and school-age chapters.NEW! Updated content features the latest research, theories, trends and techniques in the field.Information on preparing high-functioning students with autism for collegeSocial skills training for students with autism The role of the speech-language pathologist on school literacy teams and in response to interventionEmerging theories of etiology and psychopathology added to Models of Child Language Disorders chapterUse of emerging technologies for assessment and intervention