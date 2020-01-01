About For Books Epic Content Marketing: How to Tell a Different Story, Break Through the Clutter,



One of FORTUNE Magazine’s Top 5 Business Book Must-Reads How do you cut through the noise, commotion, and bad information that is right now cluttering up your customers’ digital space?EPIC CONTENT MARKETINGOne of the world’s leading experts on content marketing, Joe Pulizzi explains how to attract prospects and customers by creating information and content they actually want to engage with. No longer can we interrupt our customers with mediocre content and sales messages they don’t care about.Epic Content Marketing takes you step-by-step through the process of developing stories that inform and entertain and compel customers to act–without actually telling them to. Epic content, distributed to the right person at the right time, is the way to truly capture the hearts and minds of customers. It’s how to position your business as a trusted expert in its industry. It’s what customers share and talk about.Once we hook customers with epic content, they reward us by sending our sales through the roof.Epic Content Marketing provides everything you need to:Determine what your content niche should be to attract and retain customersDiscover and develop your content marketing mission statementSet up a process for creating and curating epic contentLearn how to leverage social and e-mail channels to create–and grow–your audienceMeasure the performance of your content–and increase your content marketing budgetWith in-depth case studies of how John Deere, LEGO, Coca-Cola, and other leading corporations are using content to drive epic sales, this groundbreaking guide gives you all the tools to start creating and disseminating content that leads directly to greater profits and growth.Whether you’re the CMO of a Fortune 500, a digital marketer, or an entrepreneur, Epic Content Marketing gives you the tools you need to vanquish the competition. Start your epic journey now!PRAISE FOR EPIC CONTENT MARKETING”From the man who invented content marketing. Listen to this guy. He really understands the new world of marketing. The concepts in Epic Content Marketing are usable all over the world–instantly usable and useful for any business.” — Don Schultz, the “father of integrated marketing,” Professor Emeritus at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, and author of 13 books”Joe Pulizzi’s ideas are so consistently . . . well, epic (!) that they really don’t need any endorsement by anyone. But here’s mine anyway: You don’t need MORE content. You need the right kind of content, strategically applied. For those organizations struggling to create a content marketing program that drives results, Joe delivers. Again.” — Ann Handley, coauthor of Content Rules and Chief Content Officer, MarketingProfs”As Joe shows us in his wonderful Epic Content Marketing, you must unlearn interrupting people with your nonsense. Instead, publish the valuable content they want to consume and are eager to share.” — David Meerman Scott, marketing strategist and bestselling author of The New Rules of Marketing and PR”This is a brilliant canter through the rapid and ever-changing world of content marketing. Joe has managed to capture the right blend of art and science as he plots the major trends impacting all marketers right now.” — Jonathan Mildenhall, VP, Global Advertising Strategy and Creative Excellence, Coca-Cola Company”You could say that Joe Pulizzi wrote the book on content marketing, but now it’s more than just a saying. It’s what you’re holding in your hands. If you truly want to be successful at content marketing, Pulizzi is one of the few who can show you the way.” — Mitch Joel, President, Twist Image, and author of Six Pixels of Separation and CTRL ALT Delete”Joe Pulizzi may know more about content marketing than any person alive. He proves it in these pages.” — Jay Baer, New York Times bestselling author of Youtility: Why Smart Marketing is About Help Not Hype”The future of successful brand building, and especially the art of solidifying the emotional connection between people and brands, will require expertise in Content Marketing. Epic Content Marketing gives all the details practitioners need without overcomplicating.” — Professor JoAnn Sciarrino, Knight Chair, Digital Advertising and Marketing, UNC Chapel Hill “Joe Pulizzi is the godfather of our burgeoning profession of Content Marketing. He lays out the objectives, principles, and core strategies of our field in a way that’s easy-to-understand, inspiring, and entertaining. If your company doesn’t yet realize that it’s a media company, with all the challenges and advantages that implies, you’re missing the most powerful way to connect with your customers.” — Julie Fleischer, Director, Media & Consumer Engagement, Kraft Foods