About For Books Closer: Notes from the Orgasmic Frontier of Female Sexuality (Exploded Views)



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

https://ift.realfiedbook.com/?book=1552453235

QUILL & QUIRE?BEST OF 2016

QUILL & QUIRE?BEST COVER OF 2016

We think of the modern woman as sexually liberated ? if anything, we?re told we?re oversexed. Yet a striking number of women are dissatisfied with their sex lives. Over half of women report having a sexual complaint, whether that?s lack of desire or difficulty reaching orgasm. But this issue doesn?t get much press; the urge is to ignore or medicalize it (witness the quest for ?pink Viagra?). If so many ordinary women suffer from sexual frustration, then perhaps the problem isn?t one that can be addressed by a pharmaceutical fix ? or isn?t a problem. Maybe we need to get hot and bothered about a broader cultural cure: a reorienting of our current male-focused approach to sex and pleasure, and a rethinking of what?s ?normal.?Using a blend of reportage, interview and first-person reflection, journalist Sarah Barmak explores the cutting-edge science and grassroots cultural trends that are getting us closer to truth of women?s sexuality. Closer reveals how women are reshaping their sexuality today in wild, irrepressible ways: nude meetings, how-to apps, trans-friendly porn, therapeutic vulva massage, hour-long orgasms and public clit-rubbing demonstrations ? and redefining female sexuality on its own terms.Sarah Barmak is a Toronto-based freelance journalist and author. Her writing has appeared in Maclean’s, the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, Canadian Business, Marketing, and Reader’s Digest.