A Sex Offenders Mistake Versus Purpose, Praise Dancing at Church | Orlandez Show

Orlandez Show Episode 23: In Orlandez’s Registry Stories, Orlandez cautions us to learn the difference between someone who has done something wrong by mistake and someone who does wrong on purpose (0:33). Orlandez’s Spiritual Club features the Oklahoma entrepreneur talking about his first praise dance (19:15). #Orlandez

Orlandez Johnson’s mission is to give people the same education, information, opportunity and entertainment that groomed him into the courageous person that he is today.

