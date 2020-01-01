CypriumNews

A Sex Offenders Mistake Versus Purpose, Praise Dancing at Church | Orlandez Show

by Anonymous
A-Sex-Offenders-Mistake-Versus-Purpose-Praise-Dancing-at-Church-Orlandez-Show

Orlandez Show Episode 23: In Orlandez’s Registry Stories, Orlandez cautions us to learn the difference between someone who has done something wrong by mistake and someone who does wrong on purpose (0:33). Orlandez’s Spiritual Club features the Oklahoma entrepreneur talking about his first praise dance (19:15). #Orlandez

Orlandez Johnson’s mission is to give people the same education, information, opportunity and entertainment that groomed him into the courageous person that he is today.

Visit Orlandez’s website: https://orlandezjohnson.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrlandezJohnson
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/OrlandezJohnson/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrlandezBrands/

