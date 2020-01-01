CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

5 things you didn’t know about Selena Gomez

social media
by Anonymous
5-things-you-didnt-know-about-Selena-Gomez

READ more STYLE here: https://sc.mp/style_selena_gomez_birthday

Inside Selena Gomez’s wild Past Life music video – how a Marvel-approved 3D ‘spaceship on wheels’ filmed the surreal, socially distanced MV of the summer

Is it a mountain? Is it a sea? Or is it an ear and eyelashes? Gomez stepped inside the cutting edge Scan Truck – used by Marvel for Black Widow, Us, Venom and The Avengers: Endgame – for her trippy music video to hit new single Past Life

Click the link for more on her music video and watch our video for 5 things you didn’t know about Selena Gomez

Explore the A-list lifestyle with our newsletter.
Sign up at https://sc.mp/yt-get-The-STYLE-Invite-newsletter

Follow STYLE on:
https://www.scmp.com/magazines/style
https://www.facebook.com/scmpstyle
https://www.instagram.com/scmp_style
https://www.twitter.com/scmp_style
https://www.youtube.com/c/SCMPStyle
https://www.dailymotion.com/scmp_style

Related posts

POI PAKODA KADHI RECIPE | BY DR. SHRUTI

Anonymous

Brxce – Running Man [Music Video] | GRM Daily

Anonymous

Yazmin forces Alex to join them with Saal | A Soldiers Heart

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More