【#M直播撐你】自然友善店 | 疫情外賣數量急增 即棄膠飯盒回收量達到百幾公斤? 膠袋徵費令澳門人環保意識增高?

M直播今次訪問到自然友善店嘅潘老闆, 今次新冠疫情對佢嘅生意有咩影響? 疫情下 澳門市民嘅環保意識有增強嗎? 膠袋徵費會令到佢嘅生意更好嗎? 3000元消費券對佢舖頭嘅成效又點樣呢? 一齊睇下佢點講啦! #m直播與你共渡時艱 #m直播撐你 #自然友善店

Stuffbox Natural Friendly Store 自然友善店

地址: 澳門羅沙達街30號A地下 (孫中山故居後面/玫瑰僱傭隔離)

特色產品及服務: 減塑環保用品 (伸縮飯盒, 食物袋, 不鏽鋼飲管) , 祼買, 塑膠回收服務, 走塑地圖, 餐具租借

✅可使用澳門電子消費券

M Plus Live has an interview with the owner of Stuffbox Natural Friendly Store — Mr. Pun. Let’s see how the corona pandemic situation affected his business. Moreover, he also shares his thoughts about Macau residents’ environmental awareness, plastic bag levy and the 3,000-pataca consumption subsidy scheme. #mpluswithyou #mplussupportyou

#mpluslivetv #mpluslive #安播直播 00030 i

