बाराबंकी जिले का निंदूरा ब्लाक सूबे का पहला आइएसओ प्रमाण पत्र प्राप्त करने वाला ब्लाक बना | BRAVE NEWS LIVE

About Channel:

ब्रेव न्यूज लाइव चैनल भारत के प्रमुख डिजिटल न्यूज चैनलों में से एक है। जहाँ आप देश-विदेश की ख़बरें 24×7 हिंदी में प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। ये एक ऐसा न्यूज़ प्लेटफार्म है, जहाँ आप नवीनतम राष्ट्रीय-अंतराष्ट्रीय, खेल, व्यवसाय, मनोरंजन, राजनीतिक खबरों के साथ अनन्य साक्षात्कार, श्रृंखला, पौराणिक और तथ्यात्मक कहानियां भी देख सकते हैं। यह चैनल मुख्य रूप से भारत के विभिन्न हिस्सों से नवीनतम समाचारों का विस्तृत विवरण प्रदान करता है।

———————————————————————————-

Brave News Live is one of the leading Digital News channels in India. Which is owned by Brave News Media Group and its Chairman & Chief Editor is Mr. Afroz Ali.

Brave News Live Channel, delivers Indian and international news 24×7 in Hindi. A news platform where you can find not only breaking news and news headlines but also comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over India and World. Get the latest top stories, current affairs, sports, business, entertainment, politics, astrology, spirituality, exclusive interviews, series, mythological stories and many more here only on Bave News Live.

———————————————————————————-

Brave News Live is a popular Hindi News Channel made its debut as Digital News Channel in May 2016.

———————————————————————————-

The vision of the channel is ‘Jazba Sach Dikhane Ka’. Brave News Live is best defined as a responsible Digital channel with a fair and balanced approach that combines prompt reporting with insightful analysis of news and current affairs.

Brave News Live maintains the repute of being a people’s channel.

———————————————————————————-

About of Channel Head

Chairman & Chief Editor – Mr. Afroz Ali

———————————————————————————-

Our Head Office Address

Burail, 45 Sector, Chandigarh, Chandigarh, India-160047

Office Contact : 09455179864, 7007830612, 9026571915

E-mail : [email protected], [email protected]

———————————————————————————-

Watch Live on Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/BravenewsIn/

Web Portal: https://www.bravenewslive.com/

Watch on Dailymotion : https://www.dailymotion.com/bravenews…

Watch on Veblr : https://veblr.com/user/BraveNewsLive/

__________________________________________________

Social Media Handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bravenewslive/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bravenewslive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bravenewslive/

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/1/117662601…

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bravenews…

tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/bravenews…

pintrest: https://in.pinterest.com/bravenewslive/

__________________________________________________