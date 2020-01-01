जानें कौन है ये ‘BINOD’ जो Comment Box में हो रहा है तेजी से Viral | Binod Viral Memes | Boldsky



Binod. The word has been everywhere on social media. #Binod was among the top trends on Twitter in India with over 50k tweets.The video by Slayy Point went viral and then several India YouTube content creators noticed Binod being written all over their comments section. And now, netizens are churning out hilarious memes about Binod.

अगर आप सोशल मीडिया फॉलो करते हैं। तो आपने इंडियन यूट्बूर्स के वीडियो पर बीते कई दिनों से एक स्पैमिंग का मसला आ रहा है। कोई ना कोई उनके कमेंट्स में जाके ‘BINOD’ लिख दे रहा है। अब मामला ट्विटर की दुनिया पर भी पहुंच गया। सबसे पहले बता दें कि Slayy point के एक वीडियो से हुई है। यहां हुआ ये कि बिनोद नाम के एक बंदे ने कमेंट सेक्शन में अपने नाम से ही कमेंट कर दिया। देखें वीडियो

#BINOD #Viral #Memes