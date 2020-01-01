CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

किशोरी शहाणेने Share केल्या Healthy केसांसाठी काही टिप्स

social media
by Anonymous
f15143c47c9668ba6b57ed57d8790dc5

Actress Kishori Shahane has been quite active on social media during the lockdown. She has been giving her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her life behind the camera at home. Kishori also has been health and fitness tips. Now, she has shared a few tips for healthy hair. The actress suggests certain easy yet useful tips and tricks anyone can use to get healthy and long hair. She reminds us of the basic routine and asks us to follow it. Previously she had shared a video, about how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Related posts

News In Brief From Across Mumbai _ 18-07-2020

Anonymous

Kim Kardashian Is Looking Into Divorce

Anonymous

CAMERA CẬN CẢNH | Những Ninja Đi Đường Bất Chấp Hiểm Tiềm Tàn Nỗi Lo Đối Với Người Khác

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More